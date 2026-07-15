Ladakh's unique and rare apricots set for UAE exports; over 1,000 MT to be shipped this season

The first consignment of five metric tons of Ladakh's world-famous apricots is being shipped to the UAE under a new export initiative, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Wednesday.

Ladakh aims to send more than 1,000 metric tons of apricots overseas this season.

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Ladakh Administration and UAE-based LuLu Group, aimed at giving the Union Territory's unique apricots direct access to international markets.

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First Shipment Leaves For UAE

"Today, the first consignment of five metric tons of Ladakh’s world-famous apricots is being shipped to the UAE. This initiative will establish a new and strong international identity for Ladakh’s unique and rare apricots. Direct access to international markets will ensure that farmers receive fair and better prices for their produce," the LG said.

He added that this export initiative follows an MoU signed by the Ladakh Administration with the UAE-based LuLu Group. "Over 1,000 metric tons of apricots are set to be exported from Ladakh this season alone. Farmers directly hand over their produce to exporters; they bear no responsibility for harvesting, sorting, packing, transporting, or taking the apricots to the international market."

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Farmers Expected To Benefit

The administration said the export model is designed to simplify the process for growers, with exporters taking responsibility for harvesting, sorting, packing, transportation, and overseas shipments after farmers hand over their produce.

Ladakh is India's largest apricot-producing region, with Kargil, Leh and the Nubra Valley serving as the main production hubs.

In October 2025, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on apricots was reduced from 12% to 5%, a move expected to benefit more than 6,000 farming families engaged in apricot cultivation and processing. The tax cut was also expected to improve the competitiveness of locally produced apricots and value-added products such as dried apricots, jams, and oils.

Export Push Gathered Momentum

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The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) first identified the export potential of fresh apricots from Ladakh in 2021, when trial shipments were sent to Dubai.

According to a Commerce Ministry statement issued on September 14, 2022, the trial shipments received an overwhelming response because of the fruit's unique taste, aroma and growing international demand.

To expand exports, APEDA organised an international buyer-seller meet in Leh on June 14, 2022, bringing together more than 30 buyers from India, the US, Bangladesh, Oman, Dubai and Mauritius with apricot producers and suppliers from Ladakh.

The initiative resulted in the export of 35 metric tons of fresh apricots from Ladakh to multiple countries during the 2022 season, the first such overseas shipments from the region. Trial consignments were also sent to Singapore, Mauritius and Vietnam.

Why Ladakh Apricots Stand Out

According to APEDA, Ladakh accounts for about 15,789 tonnes of apricot production, representing nearly 62% of India's total output. The region also produces around 1,999 tonnes of dried apricots annually, making it the country's largest producer. Apricots are cultivated across 2,303 hectares in Ladakh.

Native Ladakh apricot varieties possess distinctive characteristics, including high total soluble solids, late and extended flowering, delayed fruit maturity and a white seed stone phenotype, making them suitable for premium export markets.

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Ladakh apricots are broadly classified into two categories based on kernel taste and seed stone colour.

Fruits with bitter kernels are known as Khante, while those with sweet kernels are called Nyarmo. They are further classified into Raktsey Karpo, which has white seed stones, and Raktsey Nakpo, which has brown or black seed stones.

