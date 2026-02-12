Lamborghini accident: Kanpur tobacco businessman's son arrested, to be presented soon in court

Kanpur Police on Thursday arrested Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco businessman K K Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on VIP Road earlier this week.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that the 35-year-old would be produced before a court soon after his arrest.

"He has been arrested and will be presented before the court within an hour," he said.

The accident took place around 3 pm on Sunday, when a Lamborghini Revuelto — an Italian luxury sports car valued at over Rs 10 crore — rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area.

Mohd Taufeeq, 18, an e-rickshaw driver who was injured in the crash, lodged a complaint. However, counsel for the accused later claimed that Taufeeq was not keen on pursuing legal action.

The case took a dramatic turn on Wednesday after a man identified as Mohan surfaced, claiming he was the designated driver of the car and that he — not Shivam Mishra — was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Police dismissed the claim, saying the evidence gathered during the investigation clearly showed that Shivam Mishra was driving the car when it hit pedestrians and other vehicles on the busy stretch.