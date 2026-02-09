Lamborghini crash: Kanpur bizman owned Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Porsche – all with 4018 registration number

Kanpur businessman, KK Mishra, whose son Shivam Mishra has been booked for ramming his Lamborghini into pedestrians, had a brush with the law for his irregular income records, and suspected violation of Income-Tax and GST norms. Mishra is a popular tobacco baron, whose Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd supplies tobacco to gutkha manufacturers.

As per reports the Mishras came under the scanner of the Income Tax Department in 2024. The department conducted searches at multiple premises in Delhi and Kanpur, and seized his luxury cars, jewellery and expensive watches, as well as Rs 4.5 crore in cash.

Apart from the Lamborghini Revuelto that was involved in the crash on Sunday, the Mishra garage also housed a Rolls-Royce Phantom, McLaren, and a Porsche – many bore the registration number ‘4018’.

The Italian luxury sports car, Lamborghini Revuelto, comes with a hefty on-road price of over Rs 10 crore.

LAMBORGHINI CRASH IN KANPUR

The speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of businessman K K Mishra, crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on VIP Road in Gwaltoli on Sunday, injuring at least six people. Police stated that an FIR was registered against an 'unidentified person' after a speeding Lamborghini ploughed into pedestrians in Kanpur, leaving at least six injured.

Eyewitnesses described the car first hitting an autorickshaw, then crashing into a stationary motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly three metres into the air, before stopping after colliding with an electric pole.

The accident occurred around 3:15 pm near Rev-3 Mall, causing panic among bystanders, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava. According to police, Taufiq, a resident of Chamanganj, was thrown several metres and suffered serious leg injuries. The remaining injured sustained fractures and bruises. All have been discharged from the hospital.

Gwaltoli Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Gaur told PTI that the FIR has been registered under charges of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt based on a complaint filed by Taufiq, a resident of Chamanganj. SHO Gaur added, "The name of Shivam Mishra has emerged during the investigation. No arrest has been made so far."

Police have seized the Lamborghini for mechanical inspection and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the vehicle's speed.

Officials confirmed that further legal action will follow based on the probe's findings. Statements from injured victims and eyewitnesses are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

