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Lava Mobiles mourns Vietnam boat tragedy, says employees and partners among those affected 

Lava Mobiles mourns Vietnam boat tragedy, says employees and partners among those affected 

Rescue teams were deployed immediately, while search and rescue operations continued as authorities worked to trace missing passengers and determine the cause of the accident. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 11, 2026 8:17 PM IST
Lava Mobiles mourns Vietnam boat tragedy, says employees and partners among those affected The incident occurred near Phu Quoc Island when a speedboat carrying Indian tourists reportedly capsized while returning from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port.

Lava Mobiles has expressed grief after a tragic boat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island involving some of its employees and channel partners, saying it is working closely with Indian authorities and extending all possible assistance to those affected and their families. 

The incident occurred near Phu Quoc Island when a speedboat carrying Indian tourists reportedly capsized while returning from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port. Rescue teams were deployed immediately, while search and rescue operations continued as authorities worked to trace missing passengers and determine the cause of the accident. 

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lava Mobiles confirmed that some of its channel partners and team members were involved in the tragedy. 

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic boat incident that took place in Vietnam today. The incident involves some of our channel partners and team members. 

We are in constant touch with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities to gather information about the safety and well-being of our people. Our immediate priority is to extend all possible support to those affected and their families. Our teams in both India and Vietnam are in regular contact with the families and are providing all possible assistance. 

A Control Room has been established by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. Families seeking information or assistance may contact the Control Room at +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14, or +84 33 452 0414. 

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We are awaiting further updates from the authorities and will continue to provide timely information as it becomes available to us." 

According to reports, several people associated with Lava Mobiles, including employees and distributors, were among those travelling in the area, with one of the boats involved in the fatal accident. 

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City are coordinating with local authorities to assist those affected. A dedicated control room has also been set up to provide information and support to families seeking updates about their loved ones. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed condolences over the loss of Indian lives in the tragedy and said the government is extending all possible assistance through the Indian mission in Vietnam. 

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Published on: Jul 11, 2026 8:17 PM IST
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