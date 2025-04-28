Leave India or face arrest: Pakistanis overstaying may face 3-year jail term, ₹3 lakh penalty

Pakistani nationals who fail to leave India within the deadlines set by the government could face arrest, prosecution, and a jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to ₹3 lakh, or both, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

The Centre issued a 'Leave India' notice for Pakistanis after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. According to the government order, the deadline for Pakistani citizens holding SAARC visas was April 26, while those on medical visas were asked to leave by April 29.

Twelve categories of visa holders — including business, film, journalist, visitor, mountaineering, and pilgrim visas — were directed to exit India by Sunday.

Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, which came into force on April 4, “Whoever,—(a) being a foreigner, remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him or stays in India without a valid passport or other valid travel document in contravention of provisions of Section 3 or does any act in violation of the conditions of the valid visa issued to him for his entry and stay in India or any part thereunder; (b) contravenes any other provisions of this Act, other than sections 17 and 19, or of any rule or order made thereunder or any direction or instruction given in pursuance of this Act or such order or direction or instruction for which, no specific punishment is provided under this Act, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to three lakh rupees or with both.”

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday personally called up the chief ministers of all states, asking them to ensure no Pakistani national remains in India beyond the set deadlines. Following Shah’s instructions, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a video conference with chief secretaries of states to expedite enforcement of the directive.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Monday that all Pakistani citizens except one have been "expelled" under the Centre's orders. The last remaining Pakistani citizen is set to be deported on Wednesday and is under constant surveillance by police and intelligence agencies. "Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to achieve almost 100 per cent repatriation of Pakistani nationals within 24 hours,” the government said in a statement, without disclosing the exact number of deportations.

Meanwhile, Delhi authorities have intensified efforts to identify and deport Pakistani nationals. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) reportedly handed over a list of around 5,000 Pakistani citizens residing in the national capital to the Delhi Police. The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) shared the list with the Delhi Police’s special branch, which then passed it on to district units for verification and enforcement. According to estimates, around 900 Pakistani nationals are living near Majnu Ka Tila and another 600-700 near Signature Bridge.

In Maharashtra, state minister Yogesh Kadam said that about 5,000 Pakistani nationals reside in the state, including around 1,000 on short-term visas. "According to my estimate, there could be 4,000 long-term visas of which 1,000 are the SAARC visa, those who have come to the state for film work, medical ground, journalism, personal work," Kadam said. He noted that some Pakistani nationals have been living in India for the past 8–10 years, some are married, and others have surrendered their Pakistani passports and applied for Indian citizenship.

Relations between India and Pakistan, already strained, worsened sharply after the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting a series of retaliatory steps by New Delhi, including the cancellation of visas to Pakistani nationals.

