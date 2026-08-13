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Licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets suspended in Maharashtra over food safety, hygiene violations

Licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets suspended in Maharashtra over food safety, hygiene violations

The FDA, headed by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, said two establishments were ordered to stop business in Maharashtra, 95 received improvement notices and five had their licences suspended.

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  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 8:04 AM IST
Licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets suspended in Maharashtra over food safety, hygiene violationsLicence of four Domino's Pizza outlets suspended in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets after inspections found alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms during a special drive targeting chain restaurants.

Three of the affected outlets are in Mumbai, while the fourth is in Malkapur in Satara district. The action was part of an FDA drive covering 104 chain restaurant establishments across Maharashtra, including Domino’s Pizza, KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Subway, Burger King, Starbucks and Monginis.

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The FDA, headed by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, said two establishments were ordered to stop business, 95 received improvement notices and five had their licences suspended.

MUST READ | Expired food products, cockroaches, rusty racks: Licence of Blinkit store suspended in Mumbai after inspection

In Mumbai, action was taken against Domino’s outlets operated by Jubilant FoodWorks at Vile Parle West, Borivali West and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West.

At the Vile Parle outlet, inspectors flagged issues involving the FSSAI licence display, potable water, food storage, pest control and hygiene facilities. The FDA also sought better temperature monitoring, segregation of food and non-food items, pest prevention and improved hand-washing, food preparation and sanitisation facilities.

The Borivali West outlet was found deficient in food storage, temperature monitoring, testing, cleanliness and pest control. The FDA also sought separate storage and handling of raw and cooked food and vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

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At the Ghatkopar West outlet, inspectors flagged cleanliness, sanitation scheduling and pest-control deficiencies, along with failures to follow FIFO and FEFO practices and maintain temperature controls. The FDA also cited missing food-grade certificates and records related to calibration, maintenance, testing and pest control.

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The Satara outlet was suspended over deficiencies in basic facilities, infrastructure, equipment, cleanliness and pest control. The FDA directed it to improve storage systems and conduct laboratory testing of food products while maintaining records.

The latest action follows the FDA’s suspension of the food licence of a Blinkit store in Malad West after an August 7 inspection found cockroaches on fruit and vegetable stock, expired products, poor storage, inadequate pest control and other hygiene violations.

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The FDA said its wider crackdown has led to 165 licence suspensions and 764 improvement notices following inspections of 3,137 food establishments in Mumbai between May 25 and July 31.

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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 8:04 AM IST
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