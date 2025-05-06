Lid blown off Pakistan's terror networks! Intel dossier on Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba shows leadership, funding, fronts

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to worsen after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, Indian intelligence agencies have compiled a detailed dossier on the Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The dossier, accessed exclusively by India Today, outlines the command hierarchy and funding channels of these terrorist channels.

It also details a full list of their top leadership, launch commadners as well as sources of financial support. The dossier also highlights the operational bases of these terrorist outfits in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) where strategies for anti-India activities are formulated.

Here's what the dossier said on LeT, Hafiz Saeed

As per the dossier, 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is currently the Emir (Supreme Leader) of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Saeed has gradually begun transferring the responsibilities of the terror outfit to his son Talha Saeed. Talha is now playing a key role in LeT's operations.

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, on the other hand, is responsible for overseeing military operations, managing terror training camps, planning attacks, coordinating field commanders, and handling logistical support.

Source: Jitendra Bahadur Singh

As per this dossier, LeT's public face -- the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) -- operates schools, hospitals, and conducts relief work in Pakistan. It uses these initiatives to recruit and radicalise individuals. Other groups such as Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), Al Madina, and Aiser Foundation, were established to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the United Nations and the US on JuD.

Lashkar-e-Taiba's political wing Milli Muslim League (MML) has been created to expand LeT's influence within the Pakistani political scene.

Moreover, the financial backing for these terror outfits comes from the hawala network of Jamaat-e-Islami, which facilitates fund transfers across South Asia, including some covert routes in India to support LeT's operations in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Intel agencies' dossier on JeM's command structure

According to the intel agencies' dossier, Maulana Masoof Azhar is the Supreme Commander of the terror outfit. In 1999, India was forced to release him following the hijacking of the IC-814 plane.

Azhar was the mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack and was also known for his involvement in the 2016 Pathankot attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack. Maulana Mufti Mohammad Asghar aka Saad Baba is the main launch commander of JeM, who was previously associated with Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HUM).

Source: Jitendra Bahadur Singh

In case of JeM, funds are reportedly raised under the guise of Al Rehmat Trust and used for terrorist training, infiltration, weapons supply and spreading propaganda.