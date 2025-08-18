Light rain in Delhi till Aug 21; heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, rest of Maharashtra: IMD

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies in Delhi while predicting extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department said Delhi will remain mostly cloudy, with a chance of very light to light rain or thundershowers each day from August 19 to 21. On August 19, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 33 and 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum will be between 23 and 25 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature will be 2 to 4 degree Celsius below normal, and the maximum temperature will be near normal. For August 20 and 21, the maximum temperature is likely to be between 32 and 34 degree Celsius, and the minimum between 23 and 25 degree Celsius. Both maximum and minimum temperatures will be below normal, with the minimum 2 to 4 degree Celsius below normal and the maximum 0 to 2 degree Celsius below normal.

IMD, meanwhile, forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, particularly affecting the Konkan region and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. This weather pattern is expected to persist from August 18 to 20, potentially causing disruptions in daily activities and transportation in these areas. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to mitigate risks associated with such weather conditions.

In addition to the downpours, strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to accompany the rainfall. Such conditions are expected to continue across the region until August 22. These winds could exacerbate the impact of the rainfall, especially in coastal and hilly regions where landslides and waterlogging are potential risks.

The weather system affecting Maharashtra is part of a broader pattern impacting West India, with Gujarat also forecasted to receive heavy rainfall from August 19 to 22. This period of intense weather activity is indicative of the seasonal monsoon dynamics typical of the region during August. Moreover, the weather disturbances could extend the monsoon season's impact in the area, affecting agricultural activities and potentially delaying harvests.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places across the region over the next seven days. This rainfall pattern, while not as intense as the forecasted heavy rainfall, can still influence local climate conditions and should be monitored by both residents and local authorities.

Elsewhere in India, similar weather conditions are expected in South Peninsular India, where extremely heavy rainfall is predicted for isolated areas in Coastal Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. These areas are likely to encounter similar wind conditions, with impacts on local infrastructure and travel.

The weather conditions have prompted advisories for fishermen, warning against venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during this period. The combination of heavy rains and strong winds creates hazardous conditions for maritime activities, making it imperative for local authorities to enforce these advisories strictly.

In Northeast India, heavy rainfall is expected to continue over regions such as Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, adding to the cumulative impact of the monsoon season. This prolonged rainfall can lead to increased risks of flooding and landslides, particularly in areas with vulnerable infrastructure.