Lindsey Graham, influential US Senator and key Trump ally, passes away at 71

US Senator Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump's closest political allies and a prominent Republican voice on national security and foreign policy, has died at the age of 71, his office confirmed on Sunday.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the office of the US Senator said in a statement.

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Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

The cause of his illness was not disclosed.

Veteran Republican Lawmaker

Graham has represented South Carolina in the US Senate since 2003, becoming one of the Republican Party's most influential lawmakers over more than two decades in Washington. During his Senate career, he served on several key committees and played a leading role in debates on national security and foreign policy.

Before entering the Senate, Graham served in the US House of Representatives from 1995 to 2003. He also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives and had a legal background while working as a military lawyer in the US Air Force Reserve.

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From Trump Critic To Trusted Ally

Although Graham was a vocal critic of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, the two later forged a close political alliance.

Over the years, Graham emerged as one of Trump's strongest supporters in Congress, frequently backing the president's policy agenda and becoming an influential voice within the Republican Party.

His evolution from political rival to trusted ally made him one of the most prominent Republican figures in Washington and a key supporter of the Trump administration's domestic and foreign policy priorities.

