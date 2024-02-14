scorecardresearch
Liquor scam: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal for sixth time, asks him to appear on Feb 19

Liquor scam: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal for sixth time, asks him to appear on Feb 19

The sixth summon comes just days after a court said Kejriwal, who skipped all previous summons, was bound to appear before the ED. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has, once again, summoned Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged illegal liquor scam case. This is the sixth summons issued by the probe agency to Kejriwal. He skipped all five summonses in the past, calling them "illegal attempts" to arrest him. He claimed that the summons were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in the elections.

The sixth summon comes just days after a court said Kejriwal, who skipped all previous summons, was bound to appear before the ED. 

Kejriwal has also been summoned by the Rouse Avenue Court on February 17. The ED had filed a complaint against the AAP chief in Rouse Avenue Court on February 3 after he skipped all the summons. 

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra had said that under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), probe agencies "have power to summon any person during investigation whose attendance may be considered necessary for giving evidence or to produce record".

And thus, the Chief Minister was "bound to comply" with such summons "by virtue of Section 50(3) of the Act", the court had said. "By virtue of Section 50(3) of the Act, respondent of the summonses (Kejriwal) and the proposed accused was legally bound to attend in person in pursuance of the same, but purportedly he failed to do so," it said.


 

Published on: Feb 14, 2024, 5:48 PM IST
