Liquor to cost ₹10 more in Tamil Nadu from today but you can get it back. Here’s how

Tasmac has instructed retail staff not to demand any additional amount over the revised MRP in the name of bottle collection. “Under the new system, sales staff at Tasmac outlets cannot charge consumers more than the revised MRP by citing the empty bottle collection scheme, as the additional ₹10 has already been included as an environmental cess. However, they must accept empty liquor bottles and refund ₹10 to consumers,” the corporation said in a circular.

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How customers can get ₹10 back

Customers will continue to receive ₹10 for returning an empty liquor bottle. Importantly, the bottle need not be returned to the shop where it was purchased; any Tasmac retail outlet can accept it and process the refund.

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The refund will be linked to verification of the bottle, with QR-code stickers being used to authenticate eligible empties. Tasmac has asked manufacturers, depots, district managers and retail staff to update price labels and affix the QR stickers to existing stock before the new system takes effect.

Why Tasmac made the change

The state-run retailer said the move follows complaints that some outlets were collecting money above the MRP under the pretext of the bottle-return scheme, sometimes without proper accounting in government records. Bringing the ₹10 into the MRP is intended to make the charge transparent and curb overcharging at counters.

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“The decision to add environment cess was taken following complaints that consumers are being fleeced and forced to pay above MRP in the name of empty bottle collection,” Excise Minister Vignesh said.

What buyers should know

Every liquor bottle will cost ₹10 more from November 1 because the cess is now included in the MRP.

Returning an eligible empty bottle at any Tasmac outlet will fetch a ₹10 refund.

Staff cannot collect an additional ₹10 separately at the counter.

QR code verification will be used for the bottle-return refund.

Workers flag rollout concerns

The change has drawn concern from Tasmac employees, who say the deadline is too tight for shops to adjust billing systems, update stock labels and train staff.

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D Dhanasekaran, general secretary of the Tasmac Workers’ Association affiliated to AITUC, said the new system “could not be implemented at such short notice.”

Tasmac has directed outlets to display notices in Tamil and English explaining that liquor will be sold at the printed price, that no extra charge can be collected, and that customers will receive ₹10 on returning an empty bottle.