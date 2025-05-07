LoC flares after Op Sindoor hits terror hubs, 10 civilians killed in Pakistan firing; Amit Shah orders evacuation

The Line of Control (LoC) turned volatile on Wednesday following India's cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor, with Pakistan Army resorting to unprovoked firing that claimed 10 civilian lives and injured 33 others, sources said. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the evacuation of civilians from forward areas to safer zones.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The heavy firing by Pakistan came hours after India's coordinated operation targeting nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which left 26 people dead, including several tourists.

Sources told India Today that Shah remains in constant touch with Border Security Force Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, overseeing the situation and directing swift action.

"The civilians near the LoC are being shifted to safer locations in Bakars," sources quoted Shah as saying, stressing that "their safety is India’s priority."

Defence sources confirmed that the Indian Army responded swiftly to the Pakistani shelling, inflicting heavy damage on several Pakistan Army posts in Kupwara and Rajouri-Poonch sectors, with reports of significant military casualties on the other side. Intense artillery exchanges continued through the day.

Advertisement

As part of Operation Sindoor, India conducted a joint operation involving the Army, Air Force, and Navy, striking terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. The targets were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen — groups believed responsible for orchestrating multiple terror attacks in India.

Among the nine sites targeted were Muridke, Bahawalpur, Gulpur, Sawai, Bilal camp, Kotli camp, Barnala camp, Sarjal camp, and Mehmoona Camp. The government described the operation as “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.”

Sources said all strikes were successful, and Air Force pilots involved in the mission are safe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the developments, officials added.

While Pakistan claimed that six places were struck and eight civilians were killed, India has firmly denied the allegations. During a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval clarified that the strikes targeted only known terror sites.

Advertisement

New Delhi has confirmed that no Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. "Only known terror camps were targeted.”