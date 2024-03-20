Lok Sabha elections 2024: ICAI reschedules CA examination; check new dates

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to reschedule the exam dates due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the exam will still be conducted in the month of May as decided earlier, the dates have been rejigged.

As per the revised schedule, the intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, instead of the earlier May 3, 5 and 7. Meanwhile, the intermediate course exam for Group 2 will be conducted on May 11, 15 and 17 instead of the earlier May 9, 11 and 13.

When it comes to the final exams, Group 1 will have to appear for the exams on May 2, 4 and 8, instead of the earlier May 2, 4 and 6, while Group 2 will appear on May 10, 14 and 16, instead of the earlier May 8, 10 and 12.

"It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority," the ICAI said.

The ICAI’s decision comes after the Election Commission of India (EC) declared the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The polling for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be conducted in seven phases, starting April 19 and ending on June 1. The counting of votes would be done on June 4.

As per the ECI’s announcement, Phase I of polling will be conducted on April 19, followed by Phase II on April 26, Phase III on May 7, Phase IV on May 13, Phase V on May 20, Phase VI on May 25, and Phase VII on June 1.