Lok Sabha panel finds Justice Yashwant Varma guilty in cash-at-home case. What are the charges against him?

The committee's report, which was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, said substantial unexplained currency notes were found in a storeroom at his official residence in New Delhi. Justice Varma has since resigned, making the removal proceedings against him virtually infructuous, though his resignation has not yet been notified by the law ministry.

The report said, "Substantial unexplained ₹500 denomination currency notes were found in the storeroom situated within the official residential premises at 30, Tughlaq Crescent, New Delhi. The Judge failed to furnish a satisfactory explanation regarding the presence, source or ownership thereof," the report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday said.

Fire and missing currency notes

The probe committee also noted that the storeroom was not immediately sealed and cleaning took place after first responders left. The currency was later unavailable, stating that material evidence hadn't been properly secured or preserved. Moreover, the committee found Justice Varma's explanations about the incident unsatisfactory, particularly because they didn't adequately address the presence, source or ownership of the cash or the steps taken after the fire.

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The incident came to light after a fire broke out at Justice Varma's official residence on the night of March 14, 2025. Firefighters called to put out the blaze allegedly discovered massive amounts of burnt currency in a storeroom.

Inquiry record and parliamentary process

The report of the inquiry committee was laid in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha by the secretaries general of the two Houses. The report runs into two volumes and includes the oral and documentary evidence recorded during the investigation. The three-member panel had submitted its findings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in May.

Earlier inquiry and resignation

Justice Varma was a judge of the Delhi High Court and was repatriated to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, following the controversy. An in-house committee constituted by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had concluded that Justice Varma had "active or tacit control" over the specific storeroom where the cash was hidden.

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In July 2025, over 200 MPs signed a motion seeking his removal from office. In August last year, Birla constituted the three-member Judges Inquiry Committee to examine the charges. Justice Varma has since resigned, but the formal notification of that resignation by the law ministry is still awaited.

What happens next

With the report now before Parliament, the case rests on the committee's finding that unexplained currency was found at Justice Varma's residence after the fire, that he did not provide a satisfactory explanation for it, and that his resignation has all but stalled the removal process.