Lok Sabha passes Immigration Bill: Real-time tracking, mandatory reporting, penalties- here are the key provisions

Foreigners visiting India will now be tracked in real-time and scrutinized at multiple stages of their journey under the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Bill establishes a new legal framework to monitor entry, transit, and stay, replacing four colonial-era laws with a single, centralised system.

Key provisions of the Bill:

Expanded powers for immigration officers:

Clause 3(3) allows officials to inspect travel documents not just at the point of entry, but also during a foreign national’s stay, transit, or movement within India. Officers can also demand additional information if necessary.

Visa control under Centre:

Clause 3(5) places all visa-related matters under the direct control of the central government.

Real-time data from transport carriers:

Clause 17(1) mandates that all carriers — air, sea, or land — must report passenger and crew details, including advance passenger information and name records.

Clause 17(7) gives district magistrates and police commissioners authority to demand further details.

Clause 17(12) prohibits any carrier from departing without immigration clearance.

Mandatory reporting by service providers: Accommodation providers must notify authorities of foreign guests under Clause 8(1). Universities must report the enrolment of foreign students under Clause 9. Hospitals must report foreign nationals receiving treatment under Clause 10.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill aims to secure the country while modernising its outdated immigration laws. “Now, there will be a complete, systematic, integrated, and up-to-date record of every foreign national coming to India,” he said. “The new immigration law will be Transparent, Tech-driven, Time-bound, and Trustworthy,” Shah noted during the debate.

Stricter penalties under the new law:

Use of forged passports or visas can attract 2–7 years’ imprisonment and fines ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

Unauthorized entry into restricted areas can lead to up to five years in jail or a fine of ₹5 lakh.

Government control over foreigner-frequented zones:

The Bill empowers the Centre to restrict or shut down access to locations frequently used by foreigners, including imposing use conditions or limiting entry to certain categories.

Repeal of existing laws:

The new Bill repeals the following legislations: