Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to attend Tarique Rahman swearing-in in Bangladesh

India will be represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the swearing-in of Bangladesh’s newly elected government led by BNP chairman Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on February 17, 2026, in a move that underscores New Delhi’s emphasis on democratic continuity and regional ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, “The Hon’ble Speaker’s participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations.”

“As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people,” the statement added.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath of office to the new cabinet of BNP chairman Tarique Rahman on February 17 at the South Plaza of the National Parliament complex — a departure from the long-standing practice of holding the ceremony at the presidential palace, officials said.

Bangladesh's election has delivered clarity: the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a commanding parliamentary majority and its leader, Tarique Rahman, is set to become prime minister for the first time.

According to Prothom Alo and Ittefaq newspapers, the ceremony will be followed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin administering the oath of office to the newly elected members of parliament instead of Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, as provided for in the Constitution.

The Third Schedule of the Constitution names the CEC as the third option to administer the oath in the absence of the outgoing parliament’s speaker and deputy speaker.

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid had said that in line with the Constitution, the President would administer the oath to the new cabinet at Bangabhaban, though he did not specify a date.

"If we are instructed or indicated that it will be held on a certain date and at a certain time, we will work accordingly. Even if it is tomorrow, we will have to prepare for tomorrow," the top bureaucrat had said.

The Constitution mandates that the cabinet’s oath-taking ceremony be followed by the swearing-in of newly elected parliament members.

However, the process has been complicated by the absence of the previous parliamentary leadership. One of Rahman’s key aides, requesting anonymity, said the situation was unusual.

"The speaker of the last parliament is supposed to administer the oath of office to the MPs, but she resigned and is living in an undisclosed location while the deputy speaker is in jail," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)