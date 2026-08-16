Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
London road dues: India fourth-biggest debtor among embassies with £10.79 million tab

London road dues: India fourth-biggest debtor among embassies with £10.79 million tab

Official records compiled by Transport for London spanning from 2003 through mid-2026 reveal that foreign diplomatic posts collectively owe roughly £173.82 million in outstanding driving fees and accrued fines. India's High Commission accounts for roughly 6.2% of that total debt.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 2:27 PM IST
London road dues: India fourth-biggest debtor among embassies with £10.79 million tabAt the center of the long-standing impasse is a legal debate over how the fee is defined.

Unpaid road usage penalties accrued by India’s diplomatic mission in London have climbed past £10.7 billion, positioning the country fourth overall among international embassies carrying the heaviest unpaid Congestion Charge balances.

Official records compiled by Transport for London spanning from 2003 through mid-2026 reveal that foreign diplomatic posts collectively owe roughly £173.82 million in outstanding driving fees and accrued fines. India's High Commission accounts for roughly 6.2% of that total debt. Higher figures are recorded only by the United States at £16.31 million, China at £13.09 million, and Japan at £11.26 million.

Advertisement

At the center of the long-standing impasse is a legal debate over how the fee is defined. British transit authorities and government officials classify the Congestion Charge as a fee for service rather than a local tax, meaning foreign embassy staff must comply.

In contrast, several foreign delegations — including those representing India, the US, and Japan — treat the assessment as a direct tax. Citing Article 34 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which shields diplomatic missions from local taxation, these nations have consistently withheld payment for over two decades.

Advertisement

Within South Asia, India holds the highest balance of unpaid charges by a wide margin. Pakistan’s High Commission follows behind with £4,116,630, while Sri Lanka owes £1,032,720, the Maldives owes £352,880, and Bangladesh owes £30,990.

Transport officials maintain that they intend to seek full payment of all delinquent road fees and associated fines using diplomatic channels, rejecting any requests to forgive the balances.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 16, 2026 2:25 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more