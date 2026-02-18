Looking for a job in AI? Chances are you may have to relocate to Bengaluru, Delhi

If you are looking for a job in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), chances are that you might have to relocate. A report says that most – one in every two, accounting for 50 per cent – of all AI-related job openings in India are in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

According to an analysis by CBRE Research, based on a comprehensive study of 64,500 active job listings on job platform Naukri.com as of December 2025, revealed that Bengaluru is the primary hub of all AI jobs, commanding a 25.4 per cent share of the total AI-related jobs. In a close second is Delhi-NCR with a share of 24.8 per cent.

Mumbai comes third with a share of 19.2 per cent. These three cities together command nearly 70 per cent of all AI-related job openings in the country.

WHAT ARE THEY LOOKING FOR?

When it comes to AI jobs, the top three domains are:

Engineering (Software & QA) Data Science & Analytics Customer Success & Operations

Engineering is the foundation but there is a rise in operational roles too, especially in Bengaluru and Mumbai. This is indicative of the fact that AI is now driving real-time business interactions.

AI jobs in India are concentrated in three cities

AI job postings in the Data Science & Analytics domain remained most prevalent in Delhi. CBRE said it expects AI-related demand in Marketing & Communication, and Consulting to expand too.

‘AI NOT JUST A BUZZWORD’

"AI has transitioned from a buzzword to a crucial peg in India's broader economic and infrastructure growth story. The rising demand of AI professionals is not just a job trend but a fundamental shift in how global enterprises view India,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, and MEA, CBRE.

The signs are all there too – Bengaluru is also seen as the Global Capability Centre (GCC) capital of India. One-third of the country’s GCC demand came from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, as per the CBRE India Office Figures 2025, Bengaluru is the country’s top commercial hub with an office absorption of 26 per cent share, followed by Mumbai with a share of 18 per cent and Delhi-NCR at 17 per cent.