'Loser Asim Munir': Pakistanis troll their Field Marshal in Times Square billboard, netizens have a field day

Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir recently became the butt of jokes in the US. Pakistani diaspora in the States recently illustrated a billboard on Times Square showing Asim Munir, the Sharif brothers (Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif), and former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari.

The video featured messages such as "Loser" with Asim Munir's pictures and "The Deceiver with his two crooks" alongside Munir's picture with Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif.

It also featured pictures of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. One of the messages alongside a photo of Imran Khan read: "Good work makes you stand tall, not fake titles." As per Pakistani media reports, the US allegedly funded the billboard that was displayed at the Times Square.

Times Square illuminated with Liar Fraud Marshal Asim Munir - The deceiver with his two crooks - Zardari and Sharif! Bezatti of Munir at International level by Pakistani diaspora themselves after being defeated in Military confrontation by India badly. 🤣🤣🤣 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aSaWbXem8P — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 5, 2025

Soon after the video of the billboard went viral on social media, users decided this was just the fun content they needed from across the border.

"Pakistanis humiliating Pakistanis; sometimes it's best to sit back and enjoy," a netizen said.

"Will Bilawal Bhutto's delegation be taken on a tour to this spot?" a user asked.

"Pakistan jang jita hai," a user who goes by @Failed_Marshal commented in jest.

"When your own diaspora starts renting Times Square to publicly shame you, you know you've hit rock bottom in global embarrassment. Liar Munir, Looters Zardari and Nawaz - the unholy trinity of deceit, now in LED," a social media user commented.

"What's funny is that no one is even stopping to watch," a user observed.

Asim Munir has been the subject of ridicule both in India and Pakistan after he was promoted to the rank of Pakistani Field Marshal. With this, Munir was the first and only person to hold the Chief of Army Staff position with a five-star rank.

The decision was taken for his "exemplary role" in the conflict with India. Munir's promotion to the highest military rank in Pakistan came following Pakistan's disastrous response to India's Operation Sindoor.

Under Operation Sindoor, India delivered a decisive blow to Pakistan Army by hitting 11 airfields and destroying its air defence systems in Lahore and Chaklala. On May 29, Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India launched a BrahMos missile strikes targeting several provinces, including the Rawalpindi airport, in the early hours of May 10.