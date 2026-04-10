LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 10: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: India is closely monitoring LPG supply and pricing amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The recent conflict involving Iran and Israel has raised concerns over energy security, as the operations in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments, were disrupted.

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Due to this, domestically, households face uncertainty about LPG, CNG, and PNG prices. India imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, making the domestic market sensitive to developments in the region.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50 recently. However, the price of domestic cooking gas LPG remained steady at Rs 913. This rise in commercial LPG rates from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent increase in the Saudi Contract Price, which rose from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 10

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 10

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 10

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Oil marketing companies are currently incurring an under-recovery of Rs 380 per cylinder due to maintaining subsidised domestic LPG prices. Despite this, India’s domestic LPG rates remain among the lowest globally when compared to neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

The government has responded by doubling the daily quota of market-priced 5-kg LPG cylinders. These smaller cylinders are priced at market rates and cost Rs 549 in Delhi, compared to Rs 913 for the subsidised 14.2-kg domestic cylinders. The 5-kg cylinders are available over the counter at LPG distributorships on presenting a simple identity card, without the need for address proof, unlike regular domestic connections which require complete KYC.

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More recently, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Thursday received an India-flagged vessel carrying 15,400 tonnes of LPG that successfully crossed the Hormuz amid the conflict. In a release, JNPA said, "Today, JNPA proudly welcomed Green Asha—an India-flagged LPG vessel that has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, and has moored at JNPA’s liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL." The authority said this is a significant milestone as it is the first such vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war. The vessel brought in 15,400 tonnes of LPG.