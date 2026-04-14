LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 14: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: The US decision to impose a blockade on all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports following failed peace talks in Islamabad has raised concerns about the prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG. This move is expected to impact the global energy market, directly affecting India, which imports a significant portion of its energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

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India relies on West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar for over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG imports. This dependence makes the domestic energy market vulnerable to developments in the region.

Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50, while domestic LPG prices remained unchanged at Rs 913. The rise in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent increase in the Saudi Contract Price, which rose from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April. Oil marketing companies are currently facing an under-recovery of Rs 380 per cylinder due to subsidised domestic LPG prices. Despite this, India’s domestic LPG rates remain among the lowest in the region compared to neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 14

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 14

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 14

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 14

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

IMPACT ON AUTO INDUSTRY

Meanwhile, a senior official said that auto component manufacturers have not reported any serious LPG supply shortages. The government is in contact with the industry body, the Auto Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), to ensure adequate gas supply and prevent any disruptions in the supply chain.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries, stated that the ministry is in constant touch with the automobile industry and is taking appropriate steps to address supply chain concerns.

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He added that the government has advised the industry to use cleaner fuels, such as electric furnaces and PNG, wherever available.

Responding to media queries, Qureshi said, "LPG is used in the component manufacturing industry, and the government is in touch with ACMA and other industry associations. We are taking all measures to ensure adequate supply alongside the Ministry of Petroleum, and no serious shortages have been reported." He further noted that vehicle production increased by about 15 to 16 per cent in March.

