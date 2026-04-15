LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 15: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns persist over the pricing of LPG, CNG, and PNG following the United States' decision to impose a blockade on all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports. This move comes after peace talks in Islamabad failed, raising alarms about its impact on the global energy market, especially affecting India, which imports a substantial portion of its energy through the Strait of Hormuz. However, as per latest development, another round of peace talks is likely in Islamabad. Donald Trump has also said that the Iran war is “close to over”.

Advertisement

Related Articles

India's heavy reliance on West Asian countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar for over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG imports makes its domestic energy market particularly susceptible to regional developments. Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50, while domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913. This hike in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent increase in the Saudi Contract Price, escalating from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 15

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 15

Advertisement

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 15

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 15

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Oil marketing companies in India are currently grappling with an under-recovery of Rs 380 per cylinder due to subsidised domestic LPG prices. Despite this, India's domestic LPG rates remain among the lowest in the region when compared to neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has reassured citizens that LPG supplies across the country remain stable and adequate. It urged consumers to avoid panic buying and to continue adopting responsible consumption practices. With the strength of the existing distribution network, LPG availability is being closely monitored, it said.

Advertisement

MoPNG also emphasised the growing adoption of digital platforms for LPG bookings, with nearly 95 per cent of consumers now using online modes such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile applications.