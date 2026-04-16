LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 16: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns continue over the pricing of LPG, CNG, and PNG – especially after the US said it would not renew the sanctions waiver on Russian and Iranian oil. The waiver allowed nations, including India, to purchase Russian and Iranian oil under limited conditions. To add to that there is also the US' decision to impose a blockade on all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports after peace talks in Islamabad failed.

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All these factors do not bode well for the energy market and for countries that are dependent on energy imports.

India is heavily dependent on West Asian countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar for over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG imports, making its domestic energy market vulnerable to regional developments. Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi rose by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50, while domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913. This increase in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent rise in the Saudi Contract Price, from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 16

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 16

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reassured citizens that LPG supplies across the country remain stable and adequate. It urged consumers to avoid panic buying and to continue responsible consumption. LPG availability is being closely monitored with the strength of the existing distribution network, the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted the growing use of digital platforms for LPG bookings, with nearly 95 per cent of consumers now using online modes such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile applications.

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Moreover, the Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vikram', carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, arrived at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla in Gujarat on Wednesday. The ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz following the temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and was anchored on Tuesday night at Oil Jetty-1, DPA Kandla in Kutch, according to a statement from the Deendayal Port Authority. It was the ninth Indian vessel to exit the Persian Gulf since early March, while about 15 other Indian-flagged ships remain in the region awaiting passage, government officials had said earlier.