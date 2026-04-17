LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 17: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns continue over the pricing of LPG, CNG, and PNG following the United States' decision not to renew the sanctions waiver on Russian and Iranian oil. This waiver had allowed countries, including India, to purchase oil from Russia and Iran under certain conditions. The situation is further complicated by the US imposing a blockade on maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports after peace talks in Islamabad failed.

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These developments present challenges for the energy market, especially for countries dependent on energy imports. India relies heavily on West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar for over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG imports. This dependence makes the domestic energy market vulnerable to regional events. Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi rose by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50, while domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913. The increase in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent hike in the Saudi Contract Price, which rose from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 17

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 17

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 17

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 17

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured citizens that LPG supplies across the country are stable and sufficient. It has urged consumers to avoid panic buying and to use LPG responsibly. The ministry is closely monitoring LPG availability through the existing distribution network.

It said the use of digital platforms for LPG bookings, with nearly 95 per cent of consumers now using online methods such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile applications is growing.

In addition, the Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vikram', carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, arrived at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla in Gujarat on Wednesday. The ship passed through the Strait of Hormuz during a temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and was anchored on Tuesday night at Oil Jetty-1, DPA Kandla in Kutch, according to a statement from the Deendayal Port Authority. This is the ninth Indian vessel to leave the Persian Gulf since early March, while about 15 other Indian-flagged ships remain in the region awaiting passage, government officials said.