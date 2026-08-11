LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 11: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

Earlier this month, commercial LPG prices for hotels, restaurants and other establishments were cut by ₹192 per 19-kg cylinder. However, domestic LPG continues to be sold below cost.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 11

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 11

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 11

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi Advertisement 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 11

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Separately, junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said that the revenue loss of state fuel retailers on the sale of LPG, mainly used as cooking fuel, had narrowed to ₹188 per 14.2-kg cylinder in August from ₹500 in July. In a written reply to lawmakers, he said Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp had been selling a cooking gas cylinder for households at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026.

Gopi also said the government compensates fuel retailers for losses on the sale of cooking gas to households at below-market rates with a lag. He said the government had paid a subsidy of ₹30,000 crore towards clearing some dues for 2025/26 and 2026/27. Even after that payment, pending LPG dues to the state retailers were more than ₹59,000 crore as of July 31, he said.

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The geopolitical situation remains uncertain. While the US and Iran are not directly engaged in talks, a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman is nearing completion that could give Tehran control over incoming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has also laid down conditions for the US to reopen the strait.

Industry officials said LPG consumption had been falling since the West Asia crisis began, prompting restrictions on usage by hotels and restaurants.

