LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 2: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

Meanwhile, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce dependence on the Middle East and avoid supply disruptions. According to three sources cited by Reuters, it is also expected to support New Delhi's efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 2

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh Advertisement 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 2

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,954.50

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CNG prices across major cities on August 2

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh Advertisement 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 2

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

India's push to diversify LPG sourcing follows its worst shortage earlier this year, caused by the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted supplies. The government took emergency steps to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking fuel. India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourced about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025.

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Government data showed that imports accounted for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption. Reports of India's sourcing decision came as ship traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait declined, while transit through the Strait of Hormuz remained low. A senior Iranian official said Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the US did the same. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tehran's position remained, "attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States."