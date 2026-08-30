LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

On August 28, CNG retail prices went up by ₹3.89 per kg in Delhi, Gurugram and other cities due to elevated international LNG prices and the impact of input costs, according to a press release by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). IGL said that despite the hike, Delhi has one of the lowest CNG retail rates in the world among gas-importing countries like India.
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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 30
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 30
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,378
|
Bengaluru
|
2,821
|
Hyderabad
|
2,985
|
Mumbai
|
2,691.50
|
Chennai
|
2,906
|
Kolkata
|
2,872.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,765.50
|
Noida
|
2,738
|
Gurugram
|
2,755
|
Chandigarh
|
2,760
CNG prices across major cities on August 30
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
99.50
|
Jaipur
|
96.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on August 30
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced the "biggest oil deal in world history", under which the United States will gain majority control of over 65 million barrels of proven crude oil in Venezuela. The agreement was negotiated under Trump's direction by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in coordination with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and private-sector partners.
“This Historic Transaction MORE THAN DOUBLES American Oil Reserves, greatly increases our Oil Supply, and will substantially lower Gas Prices for all Americans, long into the future,” Trump said on the impact of the transaction.
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While India’s LNG and LPG sourcing has shifted towards the United States, Russia remains the country’s largest crude oil supplier. India bought almost 2 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in August, more than three times the second-largest supplier, the UAE, at 0.61 million tonnes.
Venezuelan crude has also become an increasingly important part of India’s supply diversification since the start of the year, although the scope for further increases is limited by the crude's characteristics and refinery configurations.
India imported 3,83,000 barrels per day of crude from Venezuela in August. UAE crude supplies to India have remained comparatively resilient despite the regional disruption, supported by the country’s pipeline infrastructure to Fujairah and offshore and ship-to-ship logistics that can operate outside the Strait of Hormuz.
Overall, concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices remain tied to supply uncertainty, even as the government pushes PNG adoption and India reshapes its energy sourcing mix