LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 4

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Advertisement Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 4

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 4

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata Advertisement 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 4

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

India's push to diversify LPG sourcing follows its worst shortage earlier this year, caused by the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted supplies. The government then took emergency steps to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking fuel. India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourced about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025, while government data showed imports accounted for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption.

A senior Iranian official said Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the US did the same. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tehran's position remained "attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations" and added that the message had already been conveyed to the United States.

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Subsequently, Trump told reporters at an Oval Office event that talks with Iran were taking place "right now" and said the sides were speaking at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, among others.

"This is a last chance for them (Iran) to sign a good document," he said. His remarks came after he said over the weekend that he had called off what he described as "massive attacks" he had authorised on Iran because talks were to be held.

Iran, however, denied that any negotiations were being held or planned. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said no negotiations with the United States were taking place and no meetings were scheduled. He said Iran had no plans to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days, and added that all Iranian negotiators were currently in the country apart from Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who was on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq.