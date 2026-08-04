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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 4: Trump told reporters at an Oval Office event that talks with Iran were taking place "right now" and said the sides were speaking at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, among others. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 8:59 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 4: Check latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG pricing have continued even as US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were under way. It must also be noted that rates for all three fuels have remained unchanged for more than a month despite renewed conflict between the US and Iran.

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The uncertainty and security concerns have led to a dip in the number of vessel crossings along key shipping routes, posing questions about energy prices. In this backdrop, India is planning to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce dependence on the Middle East and avoid supply disruptions, according to three sources cited by Reuters. The move is also expected to support New Delhi's efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

MUST READ | LPG users, here's why you shouldn't miss the August 16 e-KYC deadline

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 4

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

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Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 4

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 4

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

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 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 4

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

India's push to diversify LPG sourcing follows its worst shortage earlier this year, caused by the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted supplies. The government then took emergency steps to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking fuel. India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourced about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025, while government data showed imports accounted for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption.

A senior Iranian official said Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the US did the same. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tehran's position remained "attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations" and added that the message had already been conveyed to the United States.

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DON'T MISS | 'Perimeters of a deal have been agreed to': Trump says he cancelled planned Iran strike

Subsequently, Trump told reporters at an Oval Office event that talks with Iran were taking place "right now" and said the sides were speaking at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, among others.

"This is a last chance for them (Iran) to sign a good document," he said. His remarks came after he said over the weekend that he had called off what he described as "massive attacks" he had authorised on Iran because talks were to be held.

Iran, however, denied that any negotiations were being held or planned. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said no negotiations with the United States were taking place and no meetings were scheduled. He said Iran had no plans to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days, and added that all Iranian negotiators were currently in the country apart from Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who was on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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