LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Fresh attacks between the US and Iran have raised concerns over energy prices, particularly LPG, CNG and PNG, amid renewed worries about the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for energy supplies. This comes as prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas remained unchanged for more than a month, while commercial LPG prices were reduced after supplies stabilised.

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The latest tensions follow a cycle of strikes and counter-strikes in the region. Oil prices rose sharply on Monday as Iran expanded attacks on Gulf states following US strikes, increasing the threat to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 13

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 13

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai Advertisement 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

CNG prices across major cities on July 13

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 13

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad Advertisement 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The US military said hostilities resumed despite the earlier peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions near Qeshm and Sirik, marking the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the strikes responded to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the strait.

Oil prices also increased sharply amid the tensions. Brent crude futures rose by $2.34 to $78.35 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude went up by $2.21 to $73.62 per barrel. Over the weekend, Tehran extended attacks on Qatar and the UAE, while the US launched further strikes on Iran, continuing the cycle of conflict over shipping through the strait.

Trump stated on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic, despite Iran's earlier claim of closing it after a vessel took an unapproved route and was struck. Shiptracking data showed six vessels transited the strait on Sunday, the lowest in five weeks.

