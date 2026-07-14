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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 14: The US military said hostilities had resumed despite an earlier peace agreement and ongoing talks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 8:38 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 14: Check latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG pricing have resurfaced after fresh attacks between the US and Iran raised fears over energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. The renewed concerns come even as the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas have remained unchanged for more than a month, while commercial LPG prices were cut after supplies stabilised.

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The escalation has also pushed up oil prices sharply. Oil prices rose 2% on Tuesday to their highest in four weeks. Brent ‌crude futures climbed $1.68, or 2%, to $84.98 per barrel by 0051 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.65, or 2.1%, to $79.79 a barrel. Brent crude surged 9.6% in the previous session, its biggest ​daily gain since May 2020.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 14

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 14

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Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

CNG prices across major cities on July 14

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 14

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Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The latest tension follows a cycle of military exchanges. Oil prices climbed on Monday after Iran expanded attacks on Gulf states following US strikes, increasing the threat to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said hostilities had resumed despite an earlier peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions near Qeshm and Sirik, describing them as the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the strait.

Over the weekend, Tehran extended attacks on Qatar and the UAE, while the US launched further strikes on Iran, continuing the conflict linked to shipping through the strait. The sharp rise in crude prices came alongside these developments, reflecting growing concern over the movement of energy supplies through the region.

DON'T MISS | Will 10-Kg LPG cylinders make cooking gas easier for consumers?

Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial traffic, despite Iran's earlier claim that it had closed the route after a vessel took an unapproved route and was struck. Shiptracking data showed that six vessels transited the strait on Sunday, the lowest number in five weeks.

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The fresh conflict has therefore renewed attention on LPG, CNG and PNG prices, even though domestic cooking gas, CNG and piped natural gas rates have seen no change for more than a month and commercial LPG prices had eased after supply conditions improved.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 14, 2026 8:38 AM IST
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