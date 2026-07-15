LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 15: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG prices have increased as the US-Iran conflict escalates and raises fears over energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments.
While Trump said over the weekend that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial traffic, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed till the end of “America's evil deeds”. It also said it had carried out attacks on weapons storage facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. Meanwhile, Trump renewed an American naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas, and new sanctions targeting a shipping network that Washington says helps Tehran evade restrictions on oil sales and other activities.
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 15
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Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 15
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,930
|
Bengaluru
|
3,021
|
Hyderabad
|
3,191
|
Mumbai
|
2,885.50
|
Chennai
|
3,106
|
Kolkata
|
3,081.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,957.50
|
Noida
|
2.930
|
Gurugram
|
2,947.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,954.50
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CNG prices across major cities on July 15
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Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
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Delhi
|
83.09
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Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
109
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
99.50
|
Jaipur
|
96
|
Noida
|
91.70
|
Gurugram
|
88.12
|
Chandigarh
|
98.75
PNG prices across major cities on July 15
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Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
The escalating conflict has brought back concerns about energy pricing globally as well as in India. The prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas remained unchanged for more than a month, while commercial LPG prices were cut after supplies stabilised as peace prevailed momentarily.
The escalation has also pushed up oil prices sharply. For the second straight session, Brent closed at its highest since June 12 and West Texas Intermediate at its highest since June 15 and rose further on early Wednesday trade. Brent rose $1.46, or 1.72%, to $86.19 a barrel by 0029 GMT while WTI was up $1.11, or 1.4%, to $80.40 a barrel. Oil prices closed up 2% to a one-month high on Tuesday.
DON'T MISS | Hormuz crisis by the numbers: Vessel crossings plunge from 93 to 17 as Gulf tensions escalate
Moreover, new data from S&P Global shows a sharp decline in vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz, dropping from 93 on June 24 to just 17 on July 13. This indicates growing disruptions to global maritime trade.
Vessel traffic saw a slight increase from 11 crossings on July 12 to 17 on July 13, but activity remains well below normal levels. The report attributes the slowdown to worsening regional security, including a third consecutive night of US strikes on Iranian military targets and fresh Iranian attacks on commercial shipping.