LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices have increased due to the escalating US-Iran conflict. The tensions have raised fears about energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global shipments.

Although prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas have remained unchanged for over a month, the situation has drawn attention to commercial LPG prices. These prices had been reduced after a brief period of stability but are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

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CNG prices across major cities on July 16

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 16

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Oil prices rose for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday following a new wave of US strikes on Iranian military installations. The strikes have raised concerns about a possible full-scale conflict and potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures increased by 33 cents, or 0.4%, reaching $85.28 a barrel by 0026 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate futures went up by 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.02 a barrel. Both benchmarks had gained about 0.3% on Wednesday and remained close to their one-month highs recorded on Tuesday.

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New data from S&P Global shows a significant drop in vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz, from 93 on June 24 to 17 on July 13. This decline points to disruptions in global maritime trade, linked to worsening regional security and recent military actions by the US and Iran.

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Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial traffic. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the strait would stay closed until the end of what it called "America's evil deeds". The group also claimed responsibility for attacks on weapons storage facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the US has renewed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas and imposed new sanctions targeting a shipping network accused of helping Tehran evade restrictions on oil sales and other activities.

