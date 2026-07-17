LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 17: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices have increased amid the escalating US-Iran conflict, with fears growing over energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said the world could face an energy crisis if oil does not start moving through the Strait of Hormuz soon.

Advertisement

There has been a sharp fall in the vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz due to worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran.

While prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas have remained unchanged for more than a month, attention has shifted to commercial LPG rates, which had been cut after a brief period of stability and are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 17

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida Advertisement 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 17

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

CNG prices across major cities on July 17

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Advertisement Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 17

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Thursday after a fresh wave of US strikes on Iranian military installations raised fears of a wider conflict and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures rose by 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.28 a barrel by 0026 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures gained 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.02 a barrel. Both benchmarks had already risen about 0.3% on Wednesday and remained close to their one-month highs touched on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump as well as the White House have reiterated that the strait remained open to commercial traffic. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strait would remain closed until the end of what it called "America's evil deeds".

DON'T MISS | Now you can order a domestic LPG cylinder instantly on Instamart: Here's how it works

Advertisement

At the same time, the US has renewed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas and imposed fresh sanctions on a shipping network accused of helping Tehran evade restrictions on oil sales and other activities. The White House has said Iran continues talks with the United States and is seeking a deal.

IEA chief Birol also said the supply crisis had hit economies around the world, especially in Asia, which depends heavily on energy from the Strait of Hormuz. According to Birol, Japan and South Korea have been affected, but developing countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and India have suffered the most.

He also pointed to possible health risks in developing countries, particularly for women, as many households have shifted to alternative cooking fuels such as dung and wood because petroleum products have become unaffordable. These fuels, he said, produce more hazardous emissions.

