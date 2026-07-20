LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG rates have increased amid the escalating US-Iran conflict, with fears growing over energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said the world could face an energy crisis if oil does not start moving through the strait soon, while vessel crossings there have fallen sharply because of worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran.

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Oil prices also jumped on Monday, with Brent crude rising above $90 a barrel, adding to concerns over fuel pricing. Brent crude futures climbed $2.69, or 3.05%, to $90.79 by 2343 GMT, touching their highest level since June 11 and extending gains after rising 15.9% last week, their biggest weekly gain since April. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.68 a barrel, up $2.19, or 2.65%, the highest since June 12. Front-month prices gained 15.5% last week, the largest weekly rise since early March.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 20

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata Advertisement 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 20

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

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CNG prices across major cities on July 20

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Advertisement Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 20

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

While rates for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas have remained unchanged for more than a month, attention has shifted to commercial LPG rates, which had been cut after a brief period of stability and are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.

The US carried out a ninth straight night of attacks against Iran, while US allies Kuwait and Bahrain reported more Iranian strikes. In recent days, both sides have targeted shipping traffic, with the US saying it is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports and Iran saying it is targeting vessels violating its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz, which usually handles one-fifth of global oil trade. A vessel was on fire north-west of Oman's Kumzar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said early on Monday.

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Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh echoed Birol and said, "The coming days and weeks will provide a clearer picture of the sustainable level of oil exports from the region under renewed dual blockades."

Birol said the supply crisis had hit economies around the world, especially in Asia, which depends heavily on energy from the Strait of Hormuz. He said Japan and South Korea had been affected, but developing countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and India had suffered the most.

He also pointed to possible health risks in developing countries, particularly for women, saying many households had shifted to alternative cooking fuels such as dung and wood because petroleum products had become unaffordable. These fuels, he said, produce more hazardous emissions.