LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 24: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, PNG and CNG rates continue to remain stable in India on July 24 despite rising crude oil prices and concerns around energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments, as vessel crossings have fallen sharply because of worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran.

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The US military launched airstrikes for the 13th consecutive day against Iran on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened more intense attacks on the country amid risks of further escalation. The US CENTCOM said that it targeted Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities.

DO CHECKOUT | Brent hits $100 as tanker attacks, Hormuz risks put crude traders on edge amid US-Iran tensions

The attacks “aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping”, the US military said. It, however, added that Hormuz continues to remain open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US military noted that commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with its support. The IRGC, on the other hand, has reiterated that it has control of the strategically vital waterway and a safe passage is only guaranteed through coordination with Iran.

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Oil prices inched higher in early trading on Thursday amid intensifying fears of further supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose 0.29% to $100.98 per barrel after markets opened on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.07% ​to $92.12 in low-volume trading.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 22

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 22

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai Advertisement 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

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CNG prices across major cities on July 22

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 22

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.