LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 26: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, PNG and CNG rates continue to remain stable in India on July 25 despite rising crude oil prices and concerns around energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments, as vessel crossings have fallen sharply because of worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran.

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The US military has paused its airstrikes on Iran after nearly two weeks of intense bombing following President Donald Trump's threat of intense attacks on the country amid risks of further escalation. It, however, remains to be seen whether the US and Iran are at an inflexion point in the conflict.

President Trump has threatened more strikes and said that talks are pressing on, all while brushing off concerns that rising gas prices are tied to the fighting could hurt Republicans in the upcoming midterms.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 25

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Advertisement Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 25

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

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CNG prices across major cities on July 25

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi Advertisement 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on July 25

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.