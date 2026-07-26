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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 26: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 26: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

The US military has paused its airstrikes on Iran after nearly two weeks of intense bombing following President Donald Trump's threat of intense attacks on the country amid risks of further escalation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 26, 2026 8:08 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 26: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 26: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, PNG and CNG rates continue to remain stable in India on July 25 despite rising crude oil prices and concerns around energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments, as vessel crossings have fallen sharply because of worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran. 

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The US military has paused its airstrikes on Iran after nearly two weeks of intense bombing following President Donald Trump's threat of intense attacks on the country amid risks of further escalation. It, however, remains to be seen whether the US and Iran are at an inflexion point in the conflict. 

President Trump has threatened more strikes and said that talks are pressing on, all while brushing off concerns that rising gas prices are tied to the fighting could hurt Republicans in the upcoming midterms.

MUST READ | Corporate FDs offer up to 9.1% interest: Should you choose them over bank fixed deposits?

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 25

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

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Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 25

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

ALSO READ: Special FD schemes in focus: How Bank of Baroda's 444-day deposit compares with SBI, PNB offerings

CNG prices across major cities on July 25

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

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83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on July 25

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 26, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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