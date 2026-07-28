LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other cities

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 28
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 28
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,930
|
Bengaluru
|
3,021
|
Hyderabad
|
3,191
|
Mumbai
|
2,885.50
|
Chennai
|
3,106
|
Kolkata
|
3,081.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,957.50
|
Noida
|
2.930
|
Gurugram
|
2,947.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,954.50
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CNG prices across major cities on July 28
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
83.09
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
109
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
99.50
|
Jaipur
|
96
|
Noida
|
91.70
|
Gurugram
|
88.12
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on July 28
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
According to a Reuters report, 11 commodity vessels passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Sunday, the lowest level in months. Fewer than 10 commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day over the weekend.
A senior Iranian official said that Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the United States did the same.
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The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran’s position remained, "attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States." After 13 nights of intensifying US airstrikes on Iran, the Pentagon suspended the campaign late on Friday, and no US attacks were reported on Saturday or Sunday. Iran, which had been responding to each night of US attacks with its own strikes on neighbouring countries hosting US bases, has also held fire for two days.
The pause came after Trump’s advisers told him they were running out of targets and raised concerns about depleting the US arsenal.