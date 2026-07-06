LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 6: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Prices of LPG, CNG and PNG have largely remained unchanged for July 2026, while the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced from July 1. Indian Oil has cut commercial LPG cylinder prices for the first time in 2026, with reductions ranging from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities.
The price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders has remained unchanged, and PNG and CNG rates, which were last raised in May, have also stayed steady.
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,930
|
Bengaluru
|
3,021
|
Hyderabad
|
3,191
|
Mumbai
|
2,885.50
|
Chennai
|
3,106
|
Kolkata
|
3,081.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,957.50
|
Noida
|
2.930
|
Gurugram
|
2,947.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,954.50
DON'T MISS THIS | Major relief! Price of 19 kg LPG cylinder cut by ₹183.50; check new rate
CNG prices across major cities on July 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
83.09
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
109
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
96
|
Noida
|
91.70
|
Gurugram
|
88.12
|
Chandigarh
|
98.75
PNG prices across major cities on July 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
The government said full supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG is being maintained across the country despite the West Asia conflict, which it said is now nearing an end. It also said commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses have been restored to pre-crisis levels after supply concerns eased.
The reduction in commercial LPG prices came after supplies to commercial consumers were restored to pre-crisis levels last week. The ministry said restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn because of improved domestic production and expected imported LPG cargoes.
DON'T MISS | LPG consumption falls 8% in H1 2026 as West Asia conflict disrupts supplies
Alongside commercial LPG, aviation turbine fuel prices were also cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, taking the Delhi rate to ₹110 per litre. This was the first reduction since the crisis pushed jet fuel rates to a record high and is expected to ease costs for airlines operating domestic and international routes.
Meanwhile, India's liquefied petroleum gas consumption fell 8 per cent year-on-year during the first half of 2026 as the West Asia conflict disrupted imports through the Strait of Hormuz. According to provisional data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, India's LPG consumption stood at around 14.74 million tonnes during January-June 2026, compared with 15.95 million tonnes in the same period last year. The decline was driven by supply constraints rather than weaker demand.
Between March and June, the United States emerged as India's largest LPG supplier. The impact of the disruption was most visible in May, when LPG consumption dropped to around 2.13 million tonnes, the lowest monthly level in more than five years. Overall, July has begun with unchanged domestic LPG, CNG and PNG prices, a cut in commercial LPG rates, and supply levels returning to pre-crisis levels.