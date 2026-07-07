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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 7: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 7: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 7: Due to the supply situation, India's LPG consumption fell 8% year-on-year during the first half of 2026 as disruptions to imports through the Strait of Hormuz constrained supplies.

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  • Updated Jul 7, 2026 8:26 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 7: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 7: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Prices of domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) have remained unchanged for July 2026, while commercial LPG has become cheaper after supplies returned to normal following disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Indian Oil reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from July 1, marking the first cut in 2026. The reduction ranges from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. However, the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders has been left unchanged. CNG and PNG tariffs, which were last revised upward in May, have also remained steady.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 7

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 7

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

DON'T MISS THIS | Major relief! Price of 19 kg LPG cylinder cut by ₹183.50; check new rate

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CNG prices across major cities on July 7

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 93.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 7

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The government said domestic LPG, PNG and CNG supplies are being fully maintained across the country. It added that commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses have been restored to pre-crisis levels after supply concerns eased.

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According to the ministry, the reduction in commercial LPG prices followed the restoration of supplies to commercial consumers last week. Restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn due to improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes.

DON'T MISS | LPG consumption falls 8% in H1 2026 as West Asia conflict disrupts supplies

Separately, aviation turbine fuel prices were cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, bringing the Delhi rate down to ₹110 per litre. The first reduction since the conflict drove jet fuel prices to a record high is expected to ease operating costs for airlines on domestic and international routes.

Due to the supply situation, India's LPG consumption fell 8% year-on-year during the first half of 2026 as disruptions to imports through the Strait of Hormuz constrained supplies. Provisional data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed LPG consumption at around 14.74 million tonnes during January-June 2026, compared with 15.95 million tonnes a year earlier. The decline was attributed to supply constraints rather than weaker demand, with May consumption falling to around 2.13 million tonnes, the lowest monthly level in more than five years. Between March and June, the United States emerged as India's largest LPG supplier.
 

Published on: Jul 7, 2026 8:25 AM IST
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