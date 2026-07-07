LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 7: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Prices of domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) have remained unchanged for July 2026, while commercial LPG has become cheaper after supplies returned to normal following disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Indian Oil reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from July 1, marking the first cut in 2026. The reduction ranges from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. However, the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders has been left unchanged. CNG and PNG tariffs, which were last revised upward in May, have also remained steady.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 7

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 7

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

DON'T MISS THIS | Major relief! Price of 19 kg LPG cylinder cut by ₹183.50; check new rate

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CNG prices across major cities on July 7

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 7

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The government said domestic LPG, PNG and CNG supplies are being fully maintained across the country. It added that commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses have been restored to pre-crisis levels after supply concerns eased.

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According to the ministry, the reduction in commercial LPG prices followed the restoration of supplies to commercial consumers last week. Restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn due to improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes.

DON'T MISS | LPG consumption falls 8% in H1 2026 as West Asia conflict disrupts supplies

Separately, aviation turbine fuel prices were cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, bringing the Delhi rate down to ₹110 per litre. The first reduction since the conflict drove jet fuel prices to a record high is expected to ease operating costs for airlines on domestic and international routes.

Due to the supply situation, India's LPG consumption fell 8% year-on-year during the first half of 2026 as disruptions to imports through the Strait of Hormuz constrained supplies. Provisional data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed LPG consumption at around 14.74 million tonnes during January-June 2026, compared with 15.95 million tonnes a year earlier. The decline was attributed to supply constraints rather than weaker demand, with May consumption falling to around 2.13 million tonnes, the lowest monthly level in more than five years. Between March and June, the United States emerged as India's largest LPG supplier.

