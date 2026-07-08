Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: The US military said it launched a series of strikes against Iran, resuming hostilities despite the preliminary peace agreement and ongoing talks.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 8:27 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 8: Check latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns around LPG, CNG and PNG pricing re-emerged after the US and Iran exchanged fresh strikes despite a preliminary peace agreement that was reached last month, pushing ongoing talks further. 

The US military said it launched a series of strikes against Iran, resuming hostilities despite the preliminary peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions around Qeshm and Sirik in the south, in what it said were the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the latest strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 8

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 8

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

DON'T MISS THIS | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

Advertisement

CNG prices across major cities on July 8

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 93.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 8

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

This does not augur well for energy prices as a lot of the supply is dependent on the smooth operations at the Strait of Hormuz. Prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) had remained unchanged for the month, while commercial LPG became cheaper after supplies returned to normal following disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Advertisement

Indian Oil cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from July 1, marking the first reduction in 2026. The cut ranges from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. The government said supplies of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG are being fully maintained across the country. It added that commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses have been restored to pre-crisis levels after supply concerns eased.

DON'T MISS | LPG consumption falls 8% in H1 2026 as West Asia conflict disrupts supplies

According to the ministry, the reduction in commercial LPG prices followed the restoration of supplies to commercial consumers last week. Restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn because of improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes. Separately, aviation turbine fuel prices were cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, bringing the Delhi rate down to ₹110 per litre. This was the first reduction since the conflict had pushed jet fuel prices to a record high, and it is expected to ease operating costs for airlines on domestic and international routes.

However, it remains to be seen if hostilities would escalate and if that would impact energy prices again. 
 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 8:27 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today