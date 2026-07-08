LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns around LPG, CNG and PNG pricing re-emerged after the US and Iran exchanged fresh strikes despite a preliminary peace agreement that was reached last month, pushing ongoing talks further.

The US military said it launched a series of strikes against Iran, resuming hostilities despite the preliminary peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions around Qeshm and Sirik in the south, in what it said were the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the latest strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 8

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 8

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

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CNG prices across major cities on July 8

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 8

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

This does not augur well for energy prices as a lot of the supply is dependent on the smooth operations at the Strait of Hormuz. Prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) had remained unchanged for the month, while commercial LPG became cheaper after supplies returned to normal following disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

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Indian Oil cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from July 1, marking the first reduction in 2026. The cut ranges from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. The government said supplies of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG are being fully maintained across the country. It added that commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses have been restored to pre-crisis levels after supply concerns eased.

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According to the ministry, the reduction in commercial LPG prices followed the restoration of supplies to commercial consumers last week. Restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn because of improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes. Separately, aviation turbine fuel prices were cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, bringing the Delhi rate down to ₹110 per litre. This was the first reduction since the conflict had pushed jet fuel prices to a record high, and it is expected to ease operating costs for airlines on domestic and international routes.

However, it remains to be seen if hostilities would escalate and if that would impact energy prices again.

