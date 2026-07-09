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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: The latest developments have raised concerns because a large part of energy supply depends on smooth operations at the Strait of Hormuz.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 8:36 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 9: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG pricing have re-emerged after US President Donald Trump said the peace deal with Iran was "over" and the United States launched fresh attacks, raising worries about the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies.

The interim agreement to end the US-Iran war was, in Trump's words, "over". Hours after declaring the June 17 memorandum of understanding effectively dead, the United States launched a fresh and larger wave of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday, targeting facilities across the country's southern coast with the stated aim of protecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The US military said it had resumed hostilities despite the preliminary peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions around Qeshm and Sirik in the south, describing them as the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the latest strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 9

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 9

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Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

DON'T MISS THIS | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

CNG prices across major cities on July 9

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 93.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 9

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Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

A US official told Reuters that the scale of Wednesday's strikes would exceed those carried out on Tuesday.

This does not bode well for energy prices, especially since prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) remained unchanged for the month, and commercial LPG became cheaper after supplies returned to normal. 

In India, Indian Oil cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from July 1, marking the first reduction in 2026. The cut ranged from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. The government said supplies of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG were being fully maintained across the country.

DON'T MISS | LPG consumption falls 8% in H1 2026 as West Asia conflict disrupts supplies

It added that commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses had been restored to pre-crisis levels after supply concerns eased. According to the ministry, the reduction in commercial LPG prices followed the restoration of supplies to commercial consumers last week. Restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn because of improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes.

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Separately, aviation turbine fuel prices were cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, bringing the Delhi rate down to ₹110 per litre. This was the first reduction since the conflict had pushed jet fuel prices to a record high, and it is expected to ease operating costs for airlines on domestic and international routes.
 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 9, 2026 8:36 AM IST
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