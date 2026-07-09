LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG pricing have re-emerged after US President Donald Trump said the peace deal with Iran was "over" and the United States launched fresh attacks, raising worries about the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies.

The interim agreement to end the US-Iran war was, in Trump's words, "over". Hours after declaring the June 17 memorandum of understanding effectively dead, the United States launched a fresh and larger wave of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday, targeting facilities across the country's southern coast with the stated aim of protecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

The US military said it had resumed hostilities despite the preliminary peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions around Qeshm and Sirik in the south, describing them as the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the latest strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 9

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 9

Advertisement

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

DON'T MISS THIS | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

CNG prices across major cities on July 9

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 9

Advertisement

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

A US official told Reuters that the scale of Wednesday's strikes would exceed those carried out on Tuesday.

This does not bode well for energy prices, especially since prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) remained unchanged for the month, and commercial LPG became cheaper after supplies returned to normal.

In India, Indian Oil cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from July 1, marking the first reduction in 2026. The cut ranged from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. The government said supplies of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG were being fully maintained across the country.

DON'T MISS | LPG consumption falls 8% in H1 2026 as West Asia conflict disrupts supplies

It added that commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses had been restored to pre-crisis levels after supply concerns eased. According to the ministry, the reduction in commercial LPG prices followed the restoration of supplies to commercial consumers last week. Restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn because of improved domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes.

Advertisement

Separately, aviation turbine fuel prices were cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, bringing the Delhi rate down to ₹110 per litre. This was the first reduction since the conflict had pushed jet fuel prices to a record high, and it is expected to ease operating costs for airlines on domestic and international routes.

