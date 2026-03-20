LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 20: Rs 913 in Delhi, Rs 912 in Mumbai for domestic cylinder; check rates across cities

LPG, CNG prices today: As the West Asia conflict intensifies, leading to supply disruptions, commercial consumers are bearing the brunt. Before the February 28 strikes by US-Israel on Iran, over 33 crore domestic LPG customers booked about 55 lakh cylinders daily.

Moreover, the conflict, and thereby the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, blocked India’s access to 60 per cent of its LPG. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that bookings have fallen to 56-57 lakh. She said panic booking has come down.

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Here’s the pricing of domestic LPG across cities:

Delhi – Rs 913 for 14.2 kg; Rs 317.50 for 5 kg

Bengaluru – Rs 915 for 14.2 kg; Rs 318.50 for 5 kg

Hyderabad – Rs 965 for 14.2 kg; Rs 335.50 for 5 kg

Mumbai – Rs 912 for 14.2 kg; Rs 317.50 for 5 kg

Chennai – Rs 928.50 for 14.2 kg; Rs 323 for 5 kg

Kolkata – Rs 929 for 14.2 kg; Rs 326.50 for 5 kg

Here’s the pricing of commercial LPG across cities:

Delhi – Rs 1,884.50 for 19 kg; Rs 4,348 for 47.5 kg

Bengaluru – Rs 1,958 for 19 kg; Rs 4,532 for 47.5 kg

Hyderabad – Rs 2,105.50 for 19 kg; Rs 4,900.50 for 47.5 kg

Mumbai – Rs 1,836 for 19 kg; Rs 4,226 for 47.5 kg

Chennai – Rs 2,043.50 for 19 kg; Rs 4,745 for 47.5 kg

Kolkata – Rs 1,988.50 for 19 kg; Rs 4,607 for 47.5 kg

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Here’s the pricing for CNG across cities:

Delhi – Rs 77.09

Bengaluru – Rs 90.10

Hyderabad – Rs 96

Mumbai – Rs 77

Chennai – Rs 91.50

Kolkata – Rs 91

Here’s the pricing for PNG across cities:

Delhi – Rs 47.89

Bengaluru – Rs 52

Hyderabad – Rs 51

Mumbai – Rs 50

Chennai – Rs 50

Kolkata – Rs 50

IRAN WAR: ENERGY CRISIS

Oil companies are operating extra shifts to keep LPG deliveries in pace with bookings. They delivered 62.5 lakh cylinders on March 13 and 60 lakh on March 14, the peak two days of panic bookings.

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions. There have been no dry-outs reported at distributorships, and domestic cylinder deliveries continue uninterrupted, said Sujata Sharma.

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Online bookings have risen sharply to 94 per cent, while Delivery Authentication Code coverage has expanded to 83 per cent. This code is a unique OTP sent to registered mobile numbers to ensure LPG is delivered to the correct customers.

Customers near city gas networks have been urged to shift to piped natural gas, which offers a convenient alternative to LPG by supplying fuel continuously through pipes to household kitchens without the need for refill bookings.