LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 23: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 23: As the West Asia conflict continues, fuel prices remain a major concern for households and transport users across India. LPG, CNG and PNG rates are being closely watched amid global energy supply challenges.

India imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, thereby impacting prices.

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14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices on March 23

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 912.50

19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices on March 23

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 1,884 Bengaluru 1,958 Hyderabad 2,105 Mumbai 1,836 Chennai 2,043.50 Kolkata 1,988.50

CNG prices on March 23

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 90.10 Hyderabad 96 Mumbai 77 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 77

PNG prices on March 23

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 47.89 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Meanwhile, the government continues to provide subsidies through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which has helped lower costs for eligible households. More than 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections under this scheme.

While LPG remains the main cooking fuel for many, CNG and PNG are becoming more stable and economical alternatives. Consumers are advised to follow city-wise price and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

LPG SHORTAGE: GOVT MEASURES

The government has accelerated city gas project approvals and increased commercial LPG allocations in order to streamline gas distribution amid a shortage. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has directed its offices to process City Gas Distribution (CGD) applications within 10 days. This directive is intended to speed up the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) services across urban areas.

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As part of the strategy to reduce reliance on liquefied petroleum gas, commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban centres have been advised to transition to PNG. This shift is expected to ease demand pressures on LPG supply.

The government has reported that domestic LPG supply remains stable, with no dry-outs at distributorships and consistent delivery schedules nationwide. Most deliveries are being completed using the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system, which has helped reduce panic bookings.