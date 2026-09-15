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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 15): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 15): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, and PNG prices today: This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude standing at $107.1 per barrel after falling over 3% in the previous session.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 9:43 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 15): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on September 15: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude standing at $107.3 per barrel.

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Crude oil prices remained volatile after an escalation of the West Asia conflict triggered fears of supply disruptions and raised concerns that the war could drag on.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 15

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 15

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

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2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 15

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

100.50

PNG prices across major cities on September 15

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Govt looks to diversify

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To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

US-Iran war update

Fresh attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi Arabia and renewed pressure on the kingdom's infrastructure pushed oil prices higher. Gulf Arab states also postponed planned talks with Iran, raising concerns about wider disruption to global oil supplies.

Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Monday before settling about 1% higher. On Tuesday, Brent crude futures were up $1.24, or 1.18%, at around $107 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.29, or 1.24%, to $102.8 a barrel.

The Houthis said on Monday that they had fired dozens of missiles and drones at the Khamis Mushait military airbase in southern Saudi Arabia. The group said it targeted aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots in retaliation for Saudi air strikes in Yemen.

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Saudi Arabia built the 1,200-km pipeline from the Gulf to the Red Sea in the 1980s to bypass the Strait of Hormuz when the waterway came under threat during the Iran-Iraq war. Traders said a prolonged shutdown could cut off as much as 4% of global oil supply while the strait remains largely blockaded. Riyadh has not said when pipeline operations might resume.

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Published on: Sep 15, 2026 9:43 AM IST
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