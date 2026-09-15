LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 15): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Crude oil prices remained volatile after an escalation of the West Asia conflict triggered fears of supply disruptions and raised concerns that the war could drag on.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 15

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 15

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur Advertisement 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 15

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 100.50

PNG prices across major cities on September 15

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Govt looks to diversify

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To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

US-Iran war update

Fresh attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi Arabia and renewed pressure on the kingdom's infrastructure pushed oil prices higher. Gulf Arab states also postponed planned talks with Iran, raising concerns about wider disruption to global oil supplies.

Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Monday before settling about 1% higher. On Tuesday, Brent crude futures were up $1.24, or 1.18%, at around $107 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.29, or 1.24%, to $102.8 a barrel.

The Houthis said on Monday that they had fired dozens of missiles and drones at the Khamis Mushait military airbase in southern Saudi Arabia. The group said it targeted aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots in retaliation for Saudi air strikes in Yemen.

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Saudi Arabia built the 1,200-km pipeline from the Gulf to the Red Sea in the 1980s to bypass the Strait of Hormuz when the waterway came under threat during the Iran-Iraq war. Traders said a prolonged shutdown could cut off as much as 4% of global oil supply while the strait remains largely blockaded. Riyadh has not said when pipeline operations might resume.