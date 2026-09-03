LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 3): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Tuesday announced that it hiked the rates of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹9.50-₹11.50 per cylinder. As a result of this hike, a 19-kg LPG cylinder costs ₹2,747.50 in Delhi.

Moreover, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) increased CNG prices in Mumbai by ₹2 per kg, taking the latest CNG rates to ₹88 per kg in and around Mumbai. The new rates came into effect from September 1 morning. It also hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (DPNG) by ₹1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) from the same time.

IGL on Saturday raised the price of compressed natural gas in Delhi by ₹3.89 per kg, citing a sharp rise in international LNG prices after the renewed West Asia crisis and disruptions to gas cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz. The increase, effective from 6 am on August 29, takes the CNG price in Delhi to ₹86.98 per kg from ₹83.09 per kg earlier.

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City Domestic LPG Rate (14.2 kg) Delhi ₹942 Bengaluru ₹944.50 Hyderabad ₹994 Mumbai ₹941.50 Chennai ₹957.50 Kolkata ₹968 Jaipur ₹945.50 Noida ₹939.50 Gurugram ₹950.50 Chandigarh ₹951.50

City Commercial LPG Rate (19 kg) Delhi ₹2,747.50 Bengaluru ₹2,831 Hyderabad ₹2,996 Mumbai ₹2,701 Chennai ₹2,916.50 Kolkata ₹2,884 Jaipur ₹2,776 Noida ₹2,747.50 Gurugram ₹2,764.50 Chandigarh ₹2,769.50

City CNG Price (per kg) Delhi ₹86.98 Bengaluru ₹97 Hyderabad ₹112 Mumbai ₹88 Chennai ₹97 Kolkata ₹93.50 Jaipur ₹96.50 Noida ₹95.59 Gurugram ₹92.01 Chandigarh ₹99.90

City PNG Price (per SCM) Delhi ₹49.59 Bengaluru ₹53 Hyderabad ₹51 Mumbai ₹51.50 Chennai ₹50 Kolkata ₹50 Jaipur ₹49.50 Noida ₹49.45 Gurugram ₹48.40 Chandigarh ₹54.70

GOVT LOOKS TO DIVERSIFY

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

Data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler showed that India imported about 0.62 million tonnes of LPG from the United States in August, after 0.89 million tonnes in July. Together, these accounted for more than 73 per cent of the country’s LPG imports. The July volume from the United States was almost equal to the highest-ever monthly LPG import from the United Arab Emirates, India’s traditional supplier, of 0.891 million tonnes in October 2025. Imports from Gulf suppliers have fallen sharply after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of war between Iran and the United States. The waterway is a key shipping route for crude oil and gas exported by Gulf producers to major consumers, including India.

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What this means for you

For households, monthly cooking-gas budgets remain predictable, with domestic LPG unchanged. Commercial users and fleets running on CNG/PNG should factor in the latest city-specific revisions when planning expenses.