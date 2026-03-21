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LPG, CNG, PNG rates on March 21: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG, CNG, PNG rates on March 21: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 21, 2026 8:57 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates on March 21: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataThe government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households.

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

There has been no change in LPG cylinder rates since March 7, when domestic LPG cylinder rates were hiked by ₹60 across all categories and commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder rates were raised by ₹115 per cylinder.

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LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

Check the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices here

5 kg LPG cylinder rates on March 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 317.50
Bengaluru 318.50
Hyderabad 335.50
Mumbai 317.50
Chennai 323
Kolkata 326.50

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on March 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.50
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.50
Chennai 928.50
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on March 21

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 1,884.50
Bengaluru 1,958
Hyderabad 2,105.50
Mumbai 1,836
Chennai 2,043.50
Kolkata 1,988.50

CNG prices across major cities on March 21

Cities Price (₹)
Delhi 77.09
Bengaluru 90.10
Hyderabad 96
Mumbai 77
Chennai 91.50
Kolkata 91

PNG prices across major cities on March 21

Cities Price (₹)
Delhi 47.89
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

Published on: Mar 21, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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