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LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (August 1): Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked, others stable. Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (August 1): Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked, others stable. Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Domestic LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to remain largely stable for households across India despite the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other nearing an end.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 9:20 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (August 1): Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked, others stable. Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have slashed the rates of commercial 19 kg LPG cylinders on August 1 despite crude oil rates surging around 20% last month. This is the second straight commercial LPG cylinder price cut after July, when rates were reduced by ₹173 to ₹183.50 across major metro cities.

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Domestic LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to remain largely stable for households across India despite the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other nearing an end. The domestic LPG cylinder rates have remained unchanged across the country since June 7, when the rates were raised by ₹29.

DON'T MISS | LPG rate changes from August 1: Commercial LPG cylinder rates slashed by around ₹200,14-kg cylinder rates unchanged

At a time of rising crude oil prices and renewed US-Iran tensions, commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced by around ₹200 on August 1. CNG and PNG rates are also largely stable. At present, crude oil prices are over 1% higher compared to Friday. Brent crude stands at $87.93 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stands at $84.67 per barrel on Saturday.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 1

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 1

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

 2,821

Hyderabad

 2,985

Mumbai

 2,691.50

Chennai

 2,906

Kolkata

 2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 1

Cities

Price (₹)

Delhi

83.09

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Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

109

Mumbai

86

Chennai

97

Kolkata

99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 1

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51

Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The partial resumption of oil cargo movement via the Hormuz has impacted India as the country meets roughly 40% of its crude imports and 90% of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Since global energy supplies haven’t fully resumed yet via the Hormuz, the government has cut the number of subsidised cylinders available under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from 9 to 4. Crores of women across rural India are covered under this scheme to give free gas connections across rural India.

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 1, 2026 9:20 AM IST
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