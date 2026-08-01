LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (August 1): Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked, others stable. Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

DON'T MISS | LPG rate changes from August 1: Commercial LPG cylinder rates slashed by around ₹200,14-kg cylinder rates unchanged
At a time of rising crude oil prices and renewed US-Iran tensions, commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced by around ₹200 on August 1. CNG and PNG rates are also largely stable. At present, crude oil prices are over 1% higher compared to Friday. Brent crude stands at $87.93 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stands at $84.67 per barrel on Saturday.
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 1
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 1
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,738
|
Bengaluru
|
2,821
|
Hyderabad
|
2,985
|
Mumbai
|
2,691.50
|
Chennai
|
2,906
|
Kolkata
|
2,872.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,765.50
|
Noida
|
2,738
|
Gurugram
|
2,755
|
Chandigarh
|
2,760
CNG prices across major cities on August 1
|
Cities
|
Price (₹)
|
Delhi
|
83.09
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
109
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
99.50
|
Jaipur
|
96.50
|
Noida
|
91.70
|
Gurugram
|
88.12
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on August 1
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
The partial resumption of oil cargo movement via the Hormuz has impacted India as the country meets roughly 40% of its crude imports and 90% of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Since global energy supplies haven’t fully resumed yet via the Hormuz, the government has cut the number of subsidised cylinders available under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from 9 to 4. Crores of women across rural India are covered under this scheme to give free gas connections across rural India.
While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.