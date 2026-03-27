LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, March 27: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Concerns about rising prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG continue to plague households as the West Asia conflict continues to impact global energy supplies. Households and transport users across India are closely monitoring frequent revisions in fuel rates amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

India depends heavily on West Asian countries for its energy needs, with over 40 per cent of crude oil and 90 per cent of LPG imports coming from nations such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite this reliance, LPG supplies remain stable with no reported shortages at distributorships.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on March 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on March 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 1,884.50 Kolkata 1,988.50 Mumbai 1,836.50 Chennai 2,043.50 Bengaluru 1,958 Hyderabad 2,105.50

CNG prices across major cities on March 27

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on March 27

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Meanwhile, the Centre notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. This gives the government broader authority to ensure the availability and smooth distribution of critical energy resources.

Under the new order, entities authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) or the central government can lay, operate, maintain, and expand pipelines across public, private, and residential areas under a uniform regulatory framework.

The aim is to accelerate the expansion of pipeline and city gas distribution (CGD) networks, improve last-mile connectivity for PNG, and provide operational clarity for both operators and consumers.

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While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to stay updated with city-wise price changes and policy developments to manage fuel expenses effectively.

In related news, New Mangalore Port Authority announced the arrival of its 40,000th vessel, the LPG tanker MT Apollo Ocean. The vessel berthed at Berth Number 13 and is set to discharge 16,000 metric tonnes of LPG, supporting industrial and domestic energy needs in the region.

