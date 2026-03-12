LPG cylinder not delivered after booking? Here’s how to lodge a complaint with Bharat Gas, Indane, HP

As concerns over LPG supply disruptions grow amid the escalating Middle East conflict, the government has revised key rules for domestic gas refills and issued warnings against overcharging by local distributors. Consumers have also been advised to report any delays, cancellations, or illegal charges through official helplines provided by LPG suppliers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The changes come after supply routes for oil and gas were disrupted due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has affected shipping through key energy corridors such as the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz. The geopolitical tension triggered a hike in LPG prices and sparked fears of a potential shortage in India, even as the government maintains that sufficient supplies are available.

New LPG booking rule introduced

In response to the supply concerns, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has increased the mandatory waiting period between LPG refill bookings.

Earlier, households could book a refill 21 days after their previous booking. Under the revised rule, the gap has now been extended to 25 days.

Advertisement

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, the Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the ministry said.

The government said the move is aimed at preventing hoarding and black marketing while ensuring that domestic LPG supply remains available for households.

What should we do if the LPG cylinder is not delivered after booking?

Amid the supply pressure, some consumers have also reported overcharging and deliberate delays by local LPG distributors.

The government has warned that such practices are illegal. Consumers have been advised to report any dealer who demands extra money or refuses to deliver a confirmed booking.

Advertisement

Customers should not pay any additional “delivery charges” not listed on the official invoice.

Helpline numbers for LPG complaints

Consumers facing problems with LPG supply can contact the official helplines of oil marketing companies.

What is the official complaint number for Indane Gas (Indian Oil)?

Toll-Free Number: 1800-2333-555

LPG Emergency Helpline: 1906 (24x7 for gas leakage)

Consumers can also register complaints online through the Indian Oil grievance portal by selecting options such as “Refill Not Delivered At Home,” “Delay In Refill Supply,” “Cash Memo Not Given,” or “Refill Booking Cancelled.”

What is the official complaint number for Bharat Gas?



Customer Care Smartline: 1800 22 4344

This also functions as a 24x7 emergency helpline for gas leakage.

What is the official complaint number for HP Gas (HPCL)?



Helpline Number: 1800 233 3555

Consumers can also file complaints through the HP Gas online complaint portal.

Ujjwala Yojana LPG users



Toll-Free Helpline: 1800-233-3555

Ujjwala Helpline: 1800-266-6696

Priority for households and essential services

Authorities have clarified that domestic LPG for households will receive priority during the current supply constraints. Imported LPG meant for commercial use is being diverted to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

To address requests from businesses affected by the shortage, a committee comprising three Executive Directors of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has been set up to review supply requests from restaurants, hotels and other industries.

Advertisement

However, soon after the new rule was announced, many residents rushed to LPG agencies to book refills. Long queues were reported in several cities as customers tried to secure cylinders.

In some areas, distributors said fresh stock had not yet arrived. Consumers also complained about delayed deliveries, cancelled bookings and difficulty obtaining refills.

Restaurant owners in several cities have warned that the shortage of commercial cylinders has forced them to reduce menu options or temporarily shut operations.