LPG cylinder supply concerns: How to book PNG, cooking gas online using IGL, GAIL, MGL and BPCL apps, website

Amid growing concerns over LPG availability triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the government said that companies such as Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), GAIL, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) will provide incentives to consumers applying for new PNG connections before March 31. With disruptions affecting fuel logistics and demand rising in several cities, gas distribution companies have been urging customers to use digital platforms such as mobile apps and official websites to book refills, track deliveries and manage their connections more efficiently.

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Companies such as IGL, GAIL, MGL and BPCL provide platforms where customers can manage PNG and cooking gas connections, request refills and track deliveries without visiting a physical office.

Here is how consumers can book gas using these platforms

How to book gas via the IGL app or website

Indraprastha Gas Limited supplies piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and the surrounding regions. Customers can book services through the IGL Connect mobile app or the official website.

To book gas services, users must log in using their BP number or registered mobile number. Once logged in, customers can view billing details, make payments and raise service requests. PNG consumers can also track consumption, download bills and schedule maintenance services directly from the portal.

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How to book gas through the GAIL Gas platform

GAIL Gas provides PNG and compressed natural gas services in several cities. Consumers can access their accounts through the GAIL Gas website or mobile app.

After logging in with their customer ID or registered phone number, users can check outstanding bills, make online payments and manage their gas connections. The platform also allows users to submit service requests for supply issues, meter readings, or connection updates.

How to book gas using the MGL app or website

Mahanagar Gas Limited distributes piped natural gas in Mumbai and nearby areas. Customers can manage gas services through the MGL Connect mobile application or the company’s website.

Consumers can log in using their Business Partner number or registered mobile number. Through the platform, they can pay bills, view consumption history, download invoices, and raise complaints related to supply or meter readings.

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How to book LPG through BPCL platforms

For LPG cylinder users, Bharat Petroleum offers booking via its website and mobile app, Hello BPCL. Customers can log in using their LPG consumer number or registered phone number.

Once logged in, users can book cylinder refills, track delivery status and make online payments. BPCL also allows bookings through SMS, IVRS and WhatsApp in addition to app and website services.